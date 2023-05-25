Four tribals die in Kishtwar after tree falls on their tent

Kishtwar: Four members of a tribal family died in mountainous district of Kishtwar last night after a tree fell on the makeshift tent in which they were living.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kishtwar, Khalil Ahmad Poswal said that four family members died after a tree fell on them. “He said rescue operation is going on,” he said.

The victims have been identified as Nazir Ahmed, his wife Anwar Begum, Shama Begum, wife of Shoket Ahmed and Shakeel Bano, all residents of district Kathua.

Meanwhile, Kashmir’s independent weatherman Faizan Arif said that initially it was thought that they have lost their lives due lightning strike

He, however, said upon examination of satellite images and lightning detection analysis, no lightning activity was detected in Kishtwar district between 1:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m.

“The unfortunate deaths appear to have resulted from a massive tree falling on the family,” he said—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print