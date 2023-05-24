Rains Lash Plains In J&K, MeT Predicts More Till May 26

Srinagar’: Rains lashed plains since overnight while the weather department forecast more precipitation in Jammu and Kashmir till May 26.

A meteorological department official said Srinagar received 6.9mm of rain in last 24 hours till 0830 hours, Qazigund 8.2mm, Pahalgam 22.5mm, Kupwara 10.6mm, Kokernag 10.5mm, Gulmarg 21.0mm, Jammu 8.1mm, Banihal 9.2mm, Batote 14.6mm, Katra 4.8mm and Bhaderwah 14.2mm.

He said that there will be intermittent rain/thunderstorm and snowfall over higher reaches at most places. “Possibility of hailstorm and strong gusty winds at a few places can’t be ruled out.”

On May 25-26, he said, the weather will be generally cloudy. “A brief spell of rain/thunderstorm may occur towards late afternoon/evening.”

He said from May 27-30, weather will be “partly to generally cloudy.”

The weather department has advised farmers to suspend all farm operations till weather improves.

“Commuters are advised to confirm road status from concerned traffic police prior to embarking long journey especially Zojila, Srinagar- Jammu etc.”

