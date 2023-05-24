India-Australia ties in T-20 mode now: PM Modi

By on No Comment

Sydney:Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday used a cricket analogy to describe the fast-expanding India-Australia ties, saying the relations have entered the “T-20 mode”.

Modi made the comments after holding wide-ranging talks with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese that focused on further expansion of the India-Australia comprehensive strategic partnership.

The prime minister also invited Albanese and Australian cricket fans to India for the Cricket World Cup tournament which is taking place in the country later this year.

India-Australia ties in T-20 mode now: PM Modi added by on
View all posts by Press Trust of India →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.