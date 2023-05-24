Man Dies in Anantnag Road Mishap

Srinagar: A man was killed in a road mishap in Bijbehara in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, officials said.

They said that an accident took place between a truck bearing registration number JK03G 7059 and an Alto bearing registration JK8C 2173 near Arwani, resulting in fatal injuries to one Ghulam Mohammad Bhat, son of Mohammad Amin, resident of Kulgam.

The man, they said, was immediately evacuated to SDH Bijbehara, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Another person, whose identity could not be immediately ascertained, is said to have received minor injuries in the incident. (GNS)

