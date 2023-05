New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said India was moving on an unprecedented growth trajectory and will be a “global” leader by 2047, the year it will commemorate a hundred years of Independence.

He stressed that the economic progress of the country was deeply connected to its security, and defence forces such as the Border Security Force (BSF) were guardians of the “holistic growth” of India.

Dhankhar was speaking at the annual ‘Rustamji memorial lecture’ of the BSF here.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print