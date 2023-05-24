Srinagar-Leh highway closed after avalanches in Zojjila Pass

Srinagar: Authorities on Wednesday suspended vehicular movement along Srinagar-Leh highway after avalanches hit near Zojila Pass in Kargil area.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kargil said that avalanches hit near Bajrin-Nallah and Shitan Nallah on Zojila Pass following fresh snowfall in the area.

He said that the men and machinery have been pressed into the service to clear the road.

“Due to snowfall and avalanches at various places on Zojila axis, upward traffic was not allowed today as a precautionary measure,” he said.

However, he said that the standard vehicles have been cleared on Zojila pass—(KNO)

