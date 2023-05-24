Man injured in bear attack in Tral

Tral:
A 50 year old man was seriously injured in bear attack at Sub Division Tral area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday.
The injured identified as Bashir Ahmad Gujar, resident of Nagpathri Tral.
Locals told Kashmir Reader that incident took place when Bashir Ahmad Gujar, gone to graze cattle at Nagpathri. He was suddenly attacked. He received seriously injuries, the victim was later taken to Sub District Hospital Tral by the locals where from doctors reffered him Srinagar hospital for advanced treatment.
