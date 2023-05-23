Labourer Injured Due to Electrocution in Lolab Succumbs After 4 Days

Srinagar: A labourer injured in an electrocution incident last week at Dilbagh area in Lolab of north Kashmir’s Kupwara, has succumbed at a hospital here on Tuesday morning.

An official said that Aadil Ahmad Sheikh of Thundoosa Lolab and Aijaz Ahmad Mir of Chrali Gund Lalpora were hospitalized with injuries after receiving an electric shock at Dilbagh area in Lolab on Friday last when an iron pole they were erecting, touched a high-tension electric wire overhead.

The duo was evacuated from the site to SDH Sogam, from where both of them were referred to District Hospital Handwara for preferential treatment.

“Among the injured, Aadil Ahmad Sheikh was further referred to SKIMS Soura, where he succumbed this morning”, the official said.

When contacted, a police official said that they have already registered a case in this regard with investigations going on. (GNS)

