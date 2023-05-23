Korea, India need to promote cultural exchanges to increase tourist footfall to Kashmir: Korean Ambassador

Srinagar: Korean Ambassador Chang Jaebok Tuesday said that Korea and India need to put efforts to increase tourist footfall from Korea to Kashmir.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the 3rd G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting, Korean Ambassador said that both governments need to promote cultural exchanges to attract film crews for shooting in the Valley.

Jaebok also said that the Korean government extends complete support to India for its G20 presidency this year. “Every country has its own position on any issue, but as far as Korea is concerned, we are completely supporting India for its G20 presidency this year,” he said.

He said that it will take some time to have increased footfall of tourists from Korea to Kashmir, but the governments of both India and Korea need to promote cultural exchange in this regard—(KNO)

