UPSC CSE 2022 Results: 2 J&K Residents Feature Top 15; Anantnag Resident Secures Rank 7, Female from Poonch Gets Rank 11

Srinagar’: Union Public Service Commission Tuesday announced the final results of Civil Services’ Exams 2022, with two residents from Union Territory Jammu and Kashmir featuring in the top fifteen selectees.

Waseem Ahmad Bhat from Dooru Anantnag district has secured 7th rank and Prasanjeet Kour from Poonch district has secured 11th rank in the prestigious exam.

Notably, all the first three positions have been grabbed by girls – Ishita Kishore, Garima Lohia as first and second respectively and the third position shared by Uma Harathi N and Smriti Mishra.

The UPSC preliminary exam was held on June 5, 2022 and the results were released in June 2022. The main examination was conducted from September 16 to 25 and the results declared on December 6 followed by viva-voce on May 18, 2023..

