Have revived film tourism in 2021; gates open for Bollywood, Hollywood in J&K: LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday said that the UT reflects multi-cultural ethos of India and the administration led by him has revived film tourism under the film policy 2021 to open the gates of ‘paradise’ for Bollywood and Hollywood.

Addressing the inaugural session of the Third G-20 Tourism Working Group meeting at SKICC on the banks of Dal Lake said the UT administration has rolled-out film policy in 2021 to open gates for bollywood and hollywood.

“In 2022, more than 300 films and serials were shot in J&K,” the LG said. “We have included hundreds of new tourist destinations on the UT’s tourist map. Many tourist destinations are already on the global map. In 2022, 18 million tourists visited J&K contributing 7 per cent to the total GDP of the UT.”

LG Sinha said that the J & K administration has not just explored the new tourist destinations but started home stays in various beautiful villages. “J&K youth are scripting a bright future. The UT reflects the cultural ethos of India,” he said. “J&K is being developed as a digital society. In the last financial year, 92500 projects were completed. The region is witnessing a great transformation. He said the suggestions that have come to fore in the G-20 meetings that entail green tourism, eco-tourism and S&MEs have already been started by the J&K administration. The LG said that he was hopeful that the delegates enjoyed the serene and mesmerising beauty of the famous Dal Lake.

Speaking on the occasion MoS for Science and Technology, Dr Jitendera Singh said that Srinagar offers wide-range of handicrafts—the embroidery, paper machie, crewel and various other forms of art. “New industries are coming up and infrastructure is being developed rapidly. Luckily, we have the world’s highest rail bridge over river Chenab in Jammu. We have the Lavender cultivation project in Bhaderwah area of Jammu region where many entrepreneurs from the outside have evinced their interest to start their business,” he said—(KNO)

