Motorcyclist dies in Pantha chowk road accident

PAMPORE:
A 34 year old motorcyclist from Uri was killed after being hit by a truck in Zaffron Colony area of Panthachowk in Srinagar district on Monday morning.
Police officials told Kashmir Reader that the accident took place near Masjid e Aisha Balhama area police jurisdiction Panthachowk in which a Truck bearing registration number JK01A-4711 hit and injured a motocycle rider identified as Mohammad Sadiq Awan son of Sanaullah Awaan resident of Salama Bad Uri.
The injured was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
A Case has been registered at police station Panthachowk, investigation taken up.
Body of the deceased lying at mortuary for medico legal formalities, he said.