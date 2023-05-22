Ordinance row: As Nitish extends support, Kejriwal says defeating bill in RS will be semi-final for 2024 polls

New Delhi,:Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday called for opposition unity to take on the BJP as the JD(U) leader met the AAP convenor at his residence here and extended “complete support” to him in the ongoing face-off with the Centre over the control of administrative services.

Kejriwal said he would meet leaders of various parties to ensure that any bill brought to replace the recent central ordinance, which virtually negated the May 11 Supreme Court order that ruled in favour of his government, is not passed in Rajya Sabha and also urged Kumar to reach out to them to rally support on the issue.

If the bill is defeated in Rajya Sabha, it will send out a message that the BJP will lose the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he claimed. “It will be the semi-final of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls,” the AAP national convenor told reporters outside his residence after meeting Kumar and his deputy and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print