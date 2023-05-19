Kashmir Police issues Advisory Against Some Suspicious international Mobile numbers

Srinagar:Kashmir Police on Friday issued advisory against some suspicious International mobile numbers, who are spreading rumours against the upcoming G20 Summit by calling general public.

In a statement police said that the general public is advised to remain cautious towards some suspicious telecommunications and not to respond to any of the following numbers +44 7520 693559, +447418343648 and +44 7520 693134 ,+44 7418 343648 or any ISD number/virtual numbers which are spreading rumours regarding the upcoming G 20 event.

ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that these numbers are spreading anti national messages/propaganda and general public requested to remain alert towards such attempts and not to respond to any of such suspicious call. “Citizen are requested that All such calls may be reported to Police. Cyber Police Kashmir has taken cognisance into this and investigations is going on, ” he said.

Moreover, if any person has any grievance or query related to the matter, he/she may contact Cyber Police station Kashmir or nearest Police Station—

