Mainly Dry Weather Expected Till May 23, Night Temp Falls Below Normal Across J&K

Srinagar: Weather department has forecast widespread rain in plains and “snowfall” over higher reaches from May 24-26.

In between, a meteorological department official said that weather will be “mainly dry” and “brief spell” of rain and thunderstorm towards afternoon and evening remains a possibility.

“Weather is likely to be mainly clear. However, a brief spell of rain/thunderstorm at scattered places towards late afternoon/evening can’t be ruled out,” he said regarding forecast for next 24 hours.

From May 20-23, he said, mainly dry was expected. However, he said, a brief spell of rain/thunderstorm at places towards late afternoon and evening can’t be ruled out “although chances are less”.

From May 24-26, the official said that widespread rain and snow over higher reaches was “very likely”. He said some places may receive “heavy rain”.

As regards the temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 9.2°C against 13.7°C on the previous night and it was 2.0°C below normal for the summer capital.

