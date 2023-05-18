Suspected IED, other material recovered during CASO in Poonch

Poonch: Security forces have recovered a suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) weighing around 10 Kg and other material during a cordon and search operation in Mendhar area or Poonch district.

Official sources said that joint team of Army and Police launched a a CASO in Kasblari village during which some suspicious material was found lying under a rock.

They said that the recovered material includes suspected IED, detonators and grenades.

They added that searches in the area are still going on—(KNO)

