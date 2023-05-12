NIA carries out raids at 11 locations in Kashmir

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency on Thursday carried out raids at 11 locations in Budgam and Baramulla districts of Jammu and Kashmir in a terror funding case linked to the proscribed group Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI).

“A total of 11 locations came under NIA’s scanner in Thursday’s searches in the case in which the JeI is accused of engaging in separatist and secessionist activities even after being declared an unlawful association under the UA(P) Act since its proscription on 28th February 2019,” the agency said in a statement.

The NIA had earlier charge-sheeted four people in the case that was registered in 2021.

In recent days, the federal agency has tightened the noose around militant funding activities by groups involved in anti-India activities, while strengthening the security apparatus in the Valley.

“The searches, conducted at the premises of members and sympathisers of JeI, J&K, led the agency to the recovery of several digital devices and incriminating material,” the agency said.

Investigations so far by the NIA, which had suo moto registered the case on February 5, 2021, have revealed that JeI (J&K) has been collecting money ostensibly for charitable purposes, such as promotion of health and education. It has instead been using the collected funds for carrying out unlawful activities.

The NIA has also found that JeI members have been collecting money, both within and outside India, through donations, particularly in the form of zakat, ‘mowda’ and ‘Bait-ul-Mal’ (Muslim community fund).

“They have been using the funds used for carrying out violent and secessionist activities, and also channelling them to proscribed militant organisations, such as Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and others through well-organised networks of JeI cadres,” it said.

The NIA said the JeI has also been motivating Kashmiri youth and recruiting new members in Jammu and Kashmir to join its militants and secessionist movement against India.

