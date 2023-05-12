DGP chairs joint security review meeting in Reasi

Srinagar: Director General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh visited Mahore area in Reasi district on Thursday where he chaired a joint meeting of officers from J&K Police and Army besides reviewed the security and crime scenario of the district, officials said.

At the very outset of the meeting, a police spokesperson here said that the DGP sought reports from jurisdictional officers about the prevailing security scenario in the district. The officers briefed DGP about various measures taken with regard to the security as also for crime control, the spokesperson said.

“He was also apprised regarding the actions being taken to ensure a robust Area Domination grid in order to maintain peace and stability in the district.”

While addressing the officers, he said, DGP appreciated the synergy amongst the forces for maintaining peace in the area. He said that Reasi district is a sensitive place as it connects with the border district of Rajouri as well as to the valley. “There may be attempts of cross over and as such, all the forces should work in unison”

The top police officer of J&K directed the officers to be vigilant on all fronts particularly while keeping track of movements of “anti-national elements and their supporters”.

“He directed for taking stringent actions against the people found involved in providing any kind of support to (militants). He also directed all officers to monitor activities of all suspects besides the elements attempting to revive the (militant) structure from across the border,” the DGP said, adding, “He stressed on the use of new generation technology including apps in order to enhance operational capability.”

DGP directed for devising joint area domination plans for the district with involvement of PRIs and Village Defence Groups (VDGs) for monitoring and generation of human intelligence. He also stressed upon jurisdictional officers for taking stringent action against the people found involved in narco-trade.

“DGP emphasized on organizing PCPG meetings extensively and briefing the people about their role and responsibilities and communicating our concerns AQ.”

He directed for circulating contact numbers of the police and Security Forces for information generation. “The cooperation of people is must for maintaining peace in the area.”

The meeting was attended by DIG UR range Shri Mohammad Suleman Choudhary, AIG (T&P) PHQ J S Johar, SSP Reasi Amit Gupta, Dy. Commander 11 Sector RR Chanderkote Shri Vijay Kumar, Col. 1/9 GR B K Swakmi, Col. 58 RR Mahore Shri Apratim Ritesh and other Army and jurisdictional police officers, they added.

