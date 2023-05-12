LG Sinha inaugurates 9 Solid Waste Management facilities in Kashmir

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday inaugurated 9 Solid Waste Management facilities and other developmental projects of Urban Local Bodies in the Kashmir Valley.

These projects were executed on modern scientific lines under Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban), the Flagship scheme of Government of India.

“Acting upon the clarion call of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make the urban areas Garbage Free, the Urban Local Bodies, Kashmir geared up for establishment of facilities for Scientific disposal of waste. Besides, financial support & regular reviews by the J&K Government has enabled the Urban Local Bodies to proceed ahead in this direction,” reads the statement.

It reads that an Action Plan for establishment of Solid Waste Management for 40 ULBs of Kashmir division was approved by the Government on 17.10.2022 for an amount of Rs. 239.74 Crore for the total waste of 456 tonnes generated per day.

“09 Solid Waste Management facilities, with a cost of Rs. 12.79 Crore have been completed in the ULBs of Achabal, Beerwah, Chadoora, Dooru-Verinag, Ganderbal, Qazigund, Shopian, Sumbal and Tangmarg/ Kunzer and have been inaugurated today which will process 40 tonnes of waste per day.”

It added each facility has a Material Recovery Facility (MRF) for dry waste which includes Segregation of any mixed waste, bailing & shredding facilities. Besides, there are Compost Pits for processing of wet waste.

“Over the past some years, the Urban Local Bodies have been significantly empowered to function as units of Local Self Government. The institution of 74th Constitutional Amendment Act has further empowered the Urban Local Bodies on the developmental front to take up projects having vast public utilities and to create assets for strengthening resource base of the ULBs.”

It reads that these projects include Shopping Complexes, Marriage Halls, Community Halls, Drainage networks, Development of lanes, Development of Bus Addas, Macadamization of roads, construction of Slaughter houses, development of Public parks, office buildings/Town halls etc.

“16 such developmental projects costing Rs. 21.55 Crore have been inaugurated today and dedicated to the public. Further, the implementation of some flagship schemes like SBM (U), AMRUT, PMAY-U, PM SVANidhi etc. further gave the ULBs an opportunity to widen the dimensions of their developmental activities and beneficiary oriented programmes.”—(KNO)

