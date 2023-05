Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency on Wednesday attached 6 shops under UAPA in Lethpora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

An official said that the property that has been attached belongs to one Fayaz Ahmad Magray.

Magray, he said, is accused in NIA case RC-10/2018/NIA/DLI.

He said that 6 shops that were built on 5.5 Marlas land in Lethpora has been attached—(KNO)

