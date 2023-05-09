To protect interests of local producers, Centre introduces import price for apples

Srinagar: In order to protect the interests of the country’s apple producers, the central government has amended its import policy for apples by introducing Minimum Important Price (MIP).

According to an official notification issued by ministry of Ministry of Commerce and Industry,, import of apples is now prohibited and import is free only if CIF value is above Rs 50 per kg.

“In exercise of powers conferred by Section 3 read with Section 5 of the Foreign Trade (Development and Regulation) Act, 1992, read with paragraph 1.02 and 2.01 of the Foreign Trade Policy 2023, as amended from time to time, the Central Government hereby amends the import policy condition under ITC(HS) 08081000 of Chapter-08 of ITC (HS), 2022, Schedule-I (Import Policy).” reads the notification.

It added import of apples under ITC (HS) 08081000 is now ‘Prohibited’ wherever the CIF Import Price is less than equal to Rs. 50/- per kilogram. However, these Minimum Import Price (MIP) conditions shall not be applicable for imports from Bhutan.

Notably, the apple growers of J&K and other parts of the country have been raising the issue of free import of apples from different countries as it was decreasing the rate of apples being produced here.

Several fruit growers’ associations have been advocating and writing to higher ups for import cap to protect country’s apple farmers.

Meanwhile, representatives of different fruit growers’ associations have expressed their hope that this kind of measure will help in protection apple growers of the country—(KNO)

