Air India gives more time to pilots to accept revised compensation structure

New Delhi: Air India has given more time to pilots to accept the revised compensation structure, which has been opposed by two pilot unions, according to a source.

The decision to provide more time to pilots who are yet to sign the new contracts also comes days after Air India organised a town hall meeting with many pilots to discuss their concerns.

The source said the airline has given time till the end of this week for signing the new contracts apparently due to requests from people who had not earlier accepted the revised compensation structure.

