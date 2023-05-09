10th, 12th results likely within month

Srinagar: Authorities on Tuesday said that it will likely announce results of annual regular exams of 10th and 12th standard within a month.

Director of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) Tassaduq Hussain Mir said, “As of now, we are waiting for the evaluation of answer scripts of hard zones.”

He said that the process of the examination of 10th and 12th standard in hard is about to end and the department was trying hard to complete all the process at earliest.

“We have almost completed the evaluation of soft zones. We will try our level best to declare the results this month,” the director said—(KNO)

