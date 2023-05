Srinagar: Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested a militant associate along with a IED weighing 5-6kg in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

In a tweet, The Kashmir Police Zone informed, ” “Pulwama Police averted a major tragedy by apprehending a militant associate Ishfaq Ahmed Wani R/O Arigam Pulwama and recovering an IED (approx 5-6Kgs) on his disclosure. Case registered and investigation started”

