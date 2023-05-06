Woman Killed In LPG Cylinder Blast, 3-Storey House Gutted In Ali Kadal Srinagar

Srinagar: A 58-year-old woman died after a gas cylinder caught fire and exploded at Ali Kadal area in Old Srinagar on Saturday. The LPG cylinder explosion also led to the damage to 3-storey house even as the sleuths of Fire and Emergency Department controlled the fire from spreading in the congested locality, official said

They said the woman identified as Nafeesa (58) was inside the kitchen of the house when the gas cylinder caught fire and exploded, leading to on spot death of the lady who according to the locals had not been keeping well for quite some time and had been largely bedridden.

Meanwhile, the fire raged and engulfed the 3-storey house, causing substantial damage to it. However, they said, immediately fire tenders rushed to the area and the blaze was brought under control.

A police official confirmed it and said that a case has been registered and further investigations taken up. (GNS)

