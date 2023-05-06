MeT predicts widespread rain in Kashmir, light shower in Jammu division

Srinagar): Weather department on Saturday forecast widespread moderate rain and thunderstorm over Kashmir division during the next 24 hours.

A meteorological department official here said that there was also possibility of light rain and thunderstorm at “scattered places” over Jammu division during the time.

For subsequent two days, he said, fairly widespread light to moderate rain and thunderstorm was expected in J&K.

“Rain and thunderstorm is most likely to commence from late afternoon and evening (today) at many places of Kashmir, Zojila-Drass etc. and Jammu region by night,” he said.

From May 7-8, he said, rain and thunderstorm was expected at many places of J&K. “Hailstorm and gusty wind is also possible at scattered places.”

From May 9-12, he said, “mainly dry” weather was expected.

He asked farmers to postpone spraying of orchards and harvesting of crops till May 8th.

The official also urged tourists to keep warm clothes and eatables ready as “weather will be colder till May 8.”

