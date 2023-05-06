LG In Touch With Army, Police: Official Statement

Jammu: The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has extended his deepest condolences to the families of army personnel killed in the ongoing operation against the militants in Rajouri.

The Lt Governor’s statement is as follows: “I convey my heartfelt condolences to the families of the brave army personnel martyred in a joint operation against (militants). We are firmly resolved to combat and defeat the menace, which is sponsored from across the border.”

According to an official statement, the Lt Governor is monitoring the developments and he is in touch with the top officials of Army and Jammu Kashmir Police.

National Conference (NC) president and Lok Sabha member from Srinagar Farooq Abdullah said, “Terrible news of a (militant) attack in Rajouri that has claimed lives of five army jawans in the line of duty.”

“I unequivocally condemn this heinous attack and send my condolences to the loved ones of those killed today,” he said in a statement.

Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti termed the loss of lives in the blast “terrible”.

“Terrible news coming in. My deepest condolences to the families of those who died in the line of duty,” she tweeted.

Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari said the sacrifice of the soldiers for the safety of the nation will never be forgotten.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic news from Rajouri. My thoughts are with the families of the brave soldiers who lost their lives in the ongoing encounter. Their sacrifice for the safety of our nation will never be forgotten,” he tweeted.

CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami said on Twitter, “Very unfortunate and disturbing. Extending my heartfelt sympathies to the families of fallen soldiers.”

DPAP chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad said militancy has consumed precious lives and we all need to stand against it.

Peoples Conference chief Sajad Lone said that these are “senseless acts of violence perpetuated by lunatics. And they will inshallah rot in hell.”

J-K Pradesh Congress Committee president Vikar Rasool Wani said,”The martyrdom of our five brave soldiers in an encounter in the Kandi Kesari Hill, Rajouri, is extremely heart-wrenching. I pay my humble tribute and express my deepest condolences to their bereaved families.”

