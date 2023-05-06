3 militant aide arrested in south Kashmir: Police

Srinagar: Police alongwith security forces have arrested three militant associates in Awantipora and Shopian district in south Kashmir, officials said. “Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition have been recovered from their possession,” a police spokesperson said in a statement.

“In Awantipora, acting on specific information, Police with the assistance of Police, Army (42RR) (03RR) and CRPF (180Bn) launched a joint cordon and search operation on 04/05/2023 in Tral Awantipora,” he said, adding, “During the search operation, two (militant) associates of JeM identified as Bashir Ahmad and Gulzar Ahmad, both residents of Tral Awantipora were arrested.” They have been shifted to Police Station where they remain in custody, he said. “On their disclosure, arms and ammunition including 1 AK-56, 02 AK Magazine, 56 AK live rounds, 03 Pistols, 06 Pistol Magazines, 24 Pistol live Rounds and other incriminating materials have been recovered,” he said, adding, “Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Tral and further investigation has been initiated.”

The timely and effective action of police and security forces by busting the associates module have resulted in averting a possible major tragedy as well as avoided the ”nefarious designs of JeM to recruit young boys for their illegal/Unlawful Activities.”

“In Shopian, during naka checking at Nagisheran, a joint party of Shopian Police, Army (34RR) and CRPF (178Bn) intercepted an individual who attempted to evade the joint party suspiciously but was apprehended tactfully by the alert joint party,” he said. He has been identified as Mohammad Asgar Dar son of Mohammad Amin Dar of Nagisheran Shopian.

“Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including 1 pistol, 1 magazine and 8 live rounds were recovered from his possession,” he said, adding, “Preliminary investigation reveals that he was working as a (militant) associate of LeT.” Accordingly, he said, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Imamsahib Shopian and further investigation has been initiated.

