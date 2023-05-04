Kreeri Encounter: 02 Militants Killed, Operation on

Srinagar:Two militants have been killed in an ongoing encounter at Kreeri area of Pattan in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday.

A top police officer said, that two militans have been killed in an ongoing encounter, however identity of the slain militants is yet to be ascertained.

Earlier Reports said that a joint team of Police and army launched a nocturnal cordon and search operation in Kreeri.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight.(GNS)

