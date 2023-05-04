2 Infiltrators Killed In Kupwara: Police

Srinagar: Two militants were killed as army and police claimed to have foiled an infiltration bid along Line of Control in Kupwara district on Wednesday.

“Acting on an input generated by Kupwara Police regarding infiltration of a group of unidentified (militants) through Pichnad area of Machil, joint teams of Army and Police laid multiple ambushes on 1st of May to trap the infiltrators and forward posts were kept on high alert,” a police spokesperson said in a statement.

“During the joint operation, today the movement of a group of (militants) was noticed by the joint party and was subsequently challenged by the alert party. On being challenged, (they) started indiscriminate firing upon the joint party which was retaliated effectively, leading to an encounter”.

In the ensuing encounter, he said, two unidentified militants were killed. They were trying to take advantage of cover of thick undergrowth, foliage and bad weather to infiltrate to this side, he said. “However, (they) were eliminated before infiltrating to the hinterland.” Their identification and affiliation is being ascertained, he said.

“Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including 02 AK-rifles have been recovered from the site of the encounter. Search in the area is still going on.”

He said all the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation.

In this regard, he said, Police have registered a case under relevant sections of law and investigation has been initiated.

“ADGP Kashmir appreciated the role of joint forces for tracking and neutralizing the intruders to defeat the nefarious designs of inimical elements who are hellbent to disrupt peace and harmony in the valley,” he said, adding, “He also appreciated the joint teams for displaying highest degree of synergy and coordination which led to the elimination of two (militants and averted a big threat.”

