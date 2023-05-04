02 Local LeT Militants Killed in Baramulla Gunfight: ADGP Kashmir

Srinagar: Two militants of Lashkar-i-Toiba oufit were killed in an encounter with security forces at Kreeri area of Pattan in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday.

Additional Director General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that two LeT militans were killed in a predawn gunfight at Kreeri.

Both have been identified as Shakir Majid Najar & Hanan Ahmad Seh from Shopian district. Both joined militancy in the month of March 2023. Further Investigation going on, the top cop said.

From their possession, one AK-47 Rifle and a pistol were recovered.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print