2 people killed , 5 injured in fire incident in Hotel in Ramban

Jammu: Two persons were killed and five others were injured in a fire incident in Hotel Maa Shanti at Sanasar, Ramban, officials said on Thursday.

Reports reaching said that the fire erupted in the hotel overnight and before it was brought under control, two people died and five others were injured and shifted to local hospital. Later three among the injured were referred to GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile Deputy Commissioner Ramban has ordered a magisterial inquiry headed by ADC Ramban. This was announced in a tweet by the Deputy Commissioner.

