Ganderbal: Srinagar-Leh highway was on Wednesday closed for traffic after a rock slide blocked the road near Captain Morh in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

Traffic police in a Tweet,informed that SSG road is blocked due to rock slide near Captain Morh.’

Meanwhile, a several vehicles are stranded in Sonamarg area after the road got closed.

The official said men and machinery have been pressed into service to clear the road—(KNO)

