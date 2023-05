Poonch: A man died while five others were injured in a road accident in Balia area of Poonch district on Wednesday.

An official that an auto rickshaw fell in a roadside ditch in Balia, resulting in injuries to six people.

The injured were evacuated to a nearby hospital, however, one of the injured succumbed to his injuries while 5 are under treatment—(KNO)

