Govt Forms Panel On ‘Amusement’ Park At Tattoo Ground

Srinagar: The government has constituted a committee to evaluate bids for the development of a “world-class amusement park” at Tattoo Ground here.
“Sanction is hereby accorded to constitution of Committee for evaluating bids of the project “Development of world class Amusement Park at Tattoo ground, Srinagar,” reads an order.
The committee, according to order comprise Divisional Commissioner Kashmir as Chairman and its members include Director Industries, Director Tourism, Secretary in the Industries and Commerce department, Director General codes, finance department, Director Finance, Industries and Commerce department, Additional secretary, Industries and Commerce department.
Tattoo Ground in the Batamaloo area of the city has been under Army’s use for a long time.
In a Civil-Military Liaison (CML) Conference on 29 September 2015, chaired by former Chief Minister late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, three months timeline had been set for the army to vacate 139 acres of prime land at Tattoo ground Batamaloo.
Sayeed had called for “delinking the vacation of land from all other issues” to enable the Government to develop basic facilities at ground in the heart of this summer capital of the erstwhile state in the interest of general public.
