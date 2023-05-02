NSA Doval visits Iran, holds talks with Iranian counterpart

New Delhi: NSA Ajit Doval and his Iranian counterpart Ali Shamkhani on Monday held wide-ranging talks in Tehran focusing on the development of Chabahar port, the situation in Afghanistan and bilateral trade-economic engagement.

The National Security Advisor was on a day-long visit to Iran.

In the talks, Shamkhani favoured activating the Rupee-Rial mechanism between the two countries for trade, saying it is necessary for advancing shared goals in various economic fields, according to Iran’s state-run news agency IRNA.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print