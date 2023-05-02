MeT predicts more rains in J&K

Srinagar: Weather department on Tuesday morning forecast intermittent light to moderate rain at many places of Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

A meteorological department official here said that a brief spell of rain and thunderstorm was expected at scattered places towards evening on May 3.

From May 4-6, he said, “weather was likely to be fair to partly cloudy. A brief spell of rain/thunderstorm may occur towards late afternoon/evening.”

From May 7-8, he said, rain was likely at “many places”.

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 10.6°C against 11.3°C on the previous night and it was 0.9°C below normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 9.0°C against 7.8°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 1.3°C for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 6.5°C against 4.7°C on previous night and it was 1.6°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of 8.3°C against 7.7°C on the previous night and it was 0.1°C below normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 3.9°C against 4.0°C on previous night and it was 0.4°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 8.1°C against 8.7°C on the previous night and it was 0.3°C below normal for the north Kashmir area.

Jammu recorded a low of 16.8°C against 18.7°C on the previous night. It was 5.8°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. (GNS)

