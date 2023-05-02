1 killed, several injured in Rafiabad road accident

Sopore: One person was killed and several others were injured in a road accident that took place in Rohama village of Rafiabad in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday.

An official said that a vehicle met with an accident, resulting in on spot death to one person and injuries to several others.

The injured were immediately evacuated to a nearby hospital. “The condition of injured persons is stated to be stable”, he said.

The deceased has been identified as Kaiser Ahmed Dar son of Gulzar Ahmed Dar of Jalsheeri Baramulla.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident—(KNO)

