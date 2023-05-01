Gang Busted, 7 Cars Found In Scrap Form

Srinagar: Police have claimed to have busted a vehicle lifters gang involved in the theft of seven cars in Srinagar.

“During the last eight months some car lifters had stolen seven(7) Maruti 800/wagon R vehicles during the Friday prayers and other religious occasions from Dargah Hazratbal,” a police official said.

In order to crack the theft cases, he said, a team was constituted by the SSP Srinagar comprising of SHO Nigeen, DO Hazratbal headed by SDPO Zakoora under the supervision of SP Hazratbal. The investigation team analysed various CCTV footages and finally arrested the three accused persons indentified as

Aijaz Ahmad Dar alias Irshad son of Ghulam Mohammad Dar of Waheedpora Ganderbal, Rameez Ahmad Ganie son of Aziz Ganie of Aakhoonpora Haritar Sopore and Shabir Ahmad Kanna son of Sonaullah Kanna of Shercolony Sopore. “All the seven Maruti/wagon R vehicles have been recovered from the accused related to which seven FIRs had been registered.” Since the accused have been breaking /dismantling the said stolen vehicles into scrap/pieces immediately after committing the theft as a part of their modus operandi, all the vehicles recovered were in scrap form, he said. The accused were involved in 7 FIRs 142/2022 u/s 379 IPC; 143/2022 /s 379 IPC, 146/2022 u/s 379 IPC, 151/2022 u/s 379 IPC, 24/2023 u/s 379 IPC, 37/2023 u/s 379 IPC, 41/2023 u/s 379 IPC, all of PS Nigeen.

“Further investigation is on and more recoveries are expected,” he said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print