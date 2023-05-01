Father-son duo repatriated to Pak

Poonch: A father-son duo from Pakistan administered Kashmir, who were apprehended along the Line of Control in Poonch district, were repatriated on Sunday, officials said.
They said Mohammad Aabas and His father Abdul Hamid of Polas Teh Bandi Bass Rawalakote had crossed LoC yesterday through village Plous . They were repatriated 18:25 hours via Chakan da Bagh in presence of Magistrate and Doctor besides Army and Police, they said. Sources told GNS that the father-son duo had inadvertently crossed the LoC and during interrogation, nothing unusual was found.
No incriminating material was recovered from their possession either, they said.
