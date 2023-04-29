ADGP Kashmir Chairs High Level Meeting In South Kashmir’s Anantnag

Srinagar: ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Saturday held a high level meeting at South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on NHW security special focus on emerging threat of VBIEDs and other modes of potential militant attack.

In a handout, the police said that army’s GOC Victor Force Maj Genl Prashant Srivastava, IG CRPF Kashmir Ops Sector M S Bhatia, IG BSF Ashok Yadav, Joint Director IB, Army’s sector commanders in South Kashmir, DIGs of police, CRPF, SSB, ITBP & CID and SSsP of Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam and Awantipora attended the meeting.

According to police spokesman, during the meeting, potential threats from militants on NHW were discussed in detail and more counter measures were decided. SOP of convey movement were also discussed and accordingly upgraded. All field officers given their assessment. ADGP Kashmir instructed all SSsP to focus on anti-militant operations, busting of militant modules by apprehending terrorist associates. They were specially tasked to generate preventive intelligence and share timely amongst all stakeholders. GOG Victor force asked sector commanders to do extensive area domination in night too, reads the statement.

