Two Soldiers Killed As Army Vehicle Falls Into Gorge Near LoC In Rajouri

Jammu: Two soldiers were killed when a army vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident near Line of Control in Rajouri district on Saturday.

Official sources said that the vehicle skidded off the road and fell about 200-ft down into a gorge near Dungannon Nallah. Two soldiers suffered critical injuries and were shifted to army hospital Rajouri were they succumbed to injuries.

A police official said that a case has been registered and further investigations taken up.

Sources identified the soldiers Havildar Sudhir Kumar of Bihar and Paramvir Sharma of Rajouri. (GNS)

