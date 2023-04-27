Traffic resumes on Srinagar-Jammu highway after night long halt

Ramban: The traffic movement on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway resumed on Thursday morning after remaining suspended during night due to landslides triggered by rains in Ramban district.

An official said that traffic movement was stopped from both sides of the highway last night after landslides blocked the road near Shalgari, Banihal.

Around 300 vehicles remained stranded on the highway during the night halt,” he said.

He said traffic has been restored now and stranded vehicle are being cleared on priority.

The official advised vehicle operators and people to travel with caution on the highway—(KNO)

