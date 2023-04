Raja Syed Rather

Gandarbal: After remaining closed for the last 11 days, the Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri (SSG) National Highway was on Thursday thrown open as the authorities allowed the passenger vehicles to ply from Sonamarg towards Kargil.

An official said that the vehicles were allowed to ply approximately at 05:00 PM today.

The vehicles were allowed to ply after the authorities assessed the road conditions—(KNO)

