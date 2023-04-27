Several DCs transferred

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday ordered transfer and postings of 15 officers with immediate effect in the interest of administration.

According to an order, Baseer-ul-Haq Chaudhary, IAS (AGMUT:2015), Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama, is transferred and posted as Managing Director, Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited.

Sachin Kumar Vaishy, IAS (AGMUT:2015), Deputy Commissioner, Shopian, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur, vice Kritika Jyotsna, IAS (UP:2014), who shall await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.

Choudhary Mohammad Yasin, IAS (AGMUT:2015), Managing Director, Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Poonch.

Rakesh Minhas, IAS (AGMUT:2016), Managing Director, SIDCO, holding additional charge of Managing Director, SICOP, may be transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Kathua, vice Rahul Pandey, IAS (UP:2014), who shall await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.

Basharat Qayoom, IAS (JH:2016), Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama.

Minga Sherpa, IAS (AGMUT:2017), Managing Director, Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary in the Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat. He shall hold the charge of the posts of Managing Director, Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation and Director, Information, J&K, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Syeed Fakhrudin Hamid, IAS (AM:2017), Deputy Commissioner, Budgam, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag.

Faz Lul Haseeb, IAS (AGMUT:2018), Director, Tourism, Kashmir, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Shopian.

Abhishek Sharma, IAS (CG:2018), Chief Executive Officer, JakeGA, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Samba.

Akshay Labroo, IAS (TR:2018), Additional Secretary in the Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat, holding additional charge of Director, Information, J&K, transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Budgam

Raja Yaqoob Faroog, IRS-IT:2014, Additional Secretary to the Government, Power Development Department, holding additional charge of the post of Managing Director, J&K Power Development Corporation Limited, is transferred and posted as Director, Tourism, Kashmir.

Anuradha Gupta, JKAS, Deputy Commissioner, Samba, is transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, JaKeGA.

Inderjeet, JKAS, Deputy Commissioner, Poonch, is transferred and posted as Managing Director, SIDCO. He shall also hold the charge of the post of Managing Director, SICOP, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Shiv Kumar Gupta, JKAS, Special Secretary to the Government, Social Welfare Department, is transferred and posted as Vice-Chairman, Jammu Development Authority.

Pankaj Magotra, JKAS, Vice-Chairman, Jammu Development Authority, is transferred and posted as Managing Director, J&K Power Development Corporation Limited.

