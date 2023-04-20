Eid Prayers to Be Held in Jama Masjid Instead of Eidgah Due to Inclement Weather, Warterlogging: Anjuman Auqaf

Srinagar: Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid Srinagar on Thrusday announced that due to inclement weather and water logging at historic Eidgah Srinagar , Eid-ul-Fitr prayer will be held at 9:00 at Jama Masjid Srinagar, instead of Eidgah Srinagar.

In a handout, the Anjuman Auqaf urged Muslims to pay Sadaqah Fitr, which is fixed at Rs 65 per person, before Eid prayer so that deserving people also join Eid festivities .

The Anjuman once again strongly demanded unconditional release of its detained head Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Dr Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq before Eid, reads the statement.

