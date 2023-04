Poonch: At least four army soldiers were burnt alive after a vehicle they were travelling in caught fire in Poonch district on Thursday.

Official sources said that the incident took places in Bhatadhurian area of Mendhar Sub Division in Poonch this afternoon. There was no official confirmation so far as regards the reasons leading to the incident.

Investigations are underway if the incident happened due to grenade or thundering as it is heavily raining in the area. More details awaited.

