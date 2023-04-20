1cm Snowfall In Gulmarg, Rains Drench J&K Plains

Srinagar: Upper reaches including Gulmarg received fresh snowfall while intermittent rains lashed plains, bringing mercury down in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Thursday.

A meteorological department official here said that in the last 24 hours till 0830 hours this morning, Srinagar received 28.3mm of rain, Qazigund 68.0mm, Pahalgam 43.7mm, Kokernag 36.8mm, Gulmarg 40.4mm (also 1 cm of snow), Jammu 0.2mm, Banihal 41.1mm, Batote 46.8mm, Bhaderwah 20.0mm, Katra 1.8mm, and Kathua 4.0mm.

The MeT office has forecast “widespread light to moderate rain/thunderstorm/snow (over upper reaches) in Jammu and Kashmir during next 24 hours and “decrease in precipitation” during the subsequent two days.

Regarding temperature, the MeT official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 7.9°C against 10.3°C on the previous night and it was normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 7.2°C against 9.2°C on the previous night and it was 0.7°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 2.6°C against 5.4°C on the previous night and it was 0.8°C below normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of 6.2°C against 8.3°C on the previous night and it was 0.3°C below normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 0.6°C against 2.0°C on the previous night and it was 2.9°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 6.7°C against 7.1°C on the previous night and it was 0.1°C below normal for the north Kashmir area.

Jammu recorded a low of 18.5°C against 17.4°C on the previous night. It was 1.4°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal, he said, recorded a low of 8.5°C (above normal by 0.1°C), Batote 9.1°C (below normal by 2.3°C), Katra 16.2°C (0.9°C below normal) and Bhadarwah 8.9°C (1.7°C above normal). Ladakh’s Leh also received 1 cm of snowfall during the time and recorded a low of minus 1.5°C, he said. Kargil recorded a low of minus 0.4°C, the officials added. (GNS)

