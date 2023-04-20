ECI revises schedule of J&K’s voter revision

Srinagar: The Election Commission of India has revised the schedule of special summary revision of electoral rolls in Jammu & Kashmir.

The poll-body, in a letter sent to Jammu & Kashmir chief electoral officer, has approved the proposal sent by him for modifying the schedule of voter revision.

The exercise, which otherwise would have concluded on May 10, would now culminate on May 27.

As per revised schedule, the claims and objections can be filed from April 05 to May 6.

The disposal of claims and objections would be done by May 15.

The final voter list would be published on May 27.

This is the second voter revision in Jammu and Kashmir in a period of less than one year after culmination of delimitation exercise by a three-member panel headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice (retd.) Ranjana Desai. The delimitation exercise concluded on May 5, 2022 by the panel when it unveiled the final electoral map of J&K. Jammu & Kashmir is without an elected government for almost five years.

The erstwhile state is under the central rule from June 19 ,2018 when BJP withdrew support to Mehbooba Mufti-led government, citing “deteriorating security situation” in J&K—(KNO)

