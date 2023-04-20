US committed to advancing economic growth with India: WH

Washington: The Biden administration is committed to working together with India in groups like the Quad to advance economic growth and expand bilateral cooperation, the White House has said.

In November 2017, India, Japan, the US, and Australia gave shape to the long-pending proposal of setting up the Quad to develop a new strategy to keep the critical sea routes in the Indo-Pacific free of any influence.

“The United States and India have a strong bilateral relationship and that’s including trade as well, trade relationship,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at her daily news conference on Wednesday.

